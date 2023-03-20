Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $662,886.29 and $4,995.48 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

