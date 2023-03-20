Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.68. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 204,379 shares traded.
GENI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $967.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.98.
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
