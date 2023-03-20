Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Raised by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.49. 18,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,843. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $2,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,435,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,307 in the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

