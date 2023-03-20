Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,178,000 after acquiring an additional 353,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,416,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

