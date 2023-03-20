Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 55,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.35. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $7.17.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 10,000 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 10,000 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 12,823 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

