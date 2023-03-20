Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 55,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.35. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $7.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 10,000 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 12,823 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
