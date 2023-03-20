Gifto Hits Market Capitalization of $45.44 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $45.44 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.