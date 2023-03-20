Gill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.55. 115,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,361. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.33 and its 200-day moving average is $226.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

