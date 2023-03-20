Gill Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $502,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS PJUN traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,371 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

