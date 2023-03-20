Gill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

PAUG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,083 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

