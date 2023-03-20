Gill Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 31.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BDJ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,179. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.