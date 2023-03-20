Gill Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Antero Resources Profile

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $22.00. 629,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,962. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.