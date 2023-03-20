Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,424,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,911,746. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $625.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.