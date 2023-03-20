Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 312 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus accounts for 2.0% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter worth $210,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

Shares of CSM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,091 shares. The stock has a market cap of $419.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

