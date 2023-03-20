Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

PMAR traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 259,727 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $240.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.