Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 5.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 11,761,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 20,975,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
