Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJNSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5574 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.50.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

