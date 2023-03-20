Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.23

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 2605419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.