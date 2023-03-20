Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.11.

Shares of GLOB opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.91. Globant has a twelve month low of $144.71 and a twelve month high of $282.13.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Globant by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Globant by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globant by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

