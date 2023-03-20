GMX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $83.75 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $80.92 or 0.00290280 BTC on exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $692.71 million and $83.75 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GMX has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00355643 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.34 or 0.25844835 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,998,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,560,309 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

