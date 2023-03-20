Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 946,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,173. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

