Graham (NYSE:GHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $565.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $631.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.03. Graham has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $681.70.

Graham Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 156.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

