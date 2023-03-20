GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.00

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 8842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

GRC International Group Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.17 million, a PE ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.67.

About GRC International Group

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

