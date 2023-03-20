Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 5,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

