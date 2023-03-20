Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ GSBC traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 5,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74.
Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.
