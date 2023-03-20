Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.
Green Dot Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $817.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.08. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.