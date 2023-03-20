Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Green Dot Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $817.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.08. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

About Green Dot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,645,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 522,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $7,820,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Green Dot by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

