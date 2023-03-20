GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE GFP opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

