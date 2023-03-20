GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance
TSE GFP opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.
