Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Sells $17,000.00 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 532,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GROV remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,428,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,039,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

