GSK (NYSE:GSK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.68 on Thursday. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
