Guggenheim Trims Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Target Price to $3.00

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 492.53% from the company’s current price.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TOI opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.