Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Up 1.2 %

GIFI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

