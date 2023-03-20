Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$24.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.99. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$26.41.

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.

