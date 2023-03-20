Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$24.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.99. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$26.41.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
