Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of HAFC traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,868. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $607.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

