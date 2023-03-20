Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.09%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,357,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

