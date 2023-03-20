Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Up 5.8%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $44.36. 356,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 622,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

