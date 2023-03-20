Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $912,832.66

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $24.30 million and approximately $912,832.66 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $35.67 or 0.00128245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00352613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,162.59 or 0.25629171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

