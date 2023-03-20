Head-To-Head Analysis: Symbotic (SYM) and Its Competitors

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Symbotic to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Symbotic has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -6.08% -148.57% -11.03% Symbotic Competitors -206.36% -54.51% -30.61%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million -$79.00 million -3.19 Symbotic Competitors $662.33 million $16.32 million 6.18

This table compares Symbotic and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Symbotic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Symbotic. Symbotic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Symbotic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 Symbotic Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

Symbotic currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 29.83%. Given Symbotic’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Symbotic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Symbotic competitors beat Symbotic on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

