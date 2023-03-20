Head to Head Survey: Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) & Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nextracker and Northrop Grumman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 3 10 0 2.77 Northrop Grumman 1 6 7 0 2.43

Nextracker currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.60%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus target price of $508.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Nextracker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nextracker is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nextracker and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman 13.38% 28.29% 9.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextracker and Northrop Grumman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman $36.60 billion 1.84 $4.90 billion $31.51 14.08

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Nextracker on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, other U.S. government agencies, and international customers. The Defense Systems segment includes integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems sustainment and modernization. The Mission Systems segment offers advanced mission solutions and multifunction systems, primarily for the U.S. defense and intelligence community, and international customers. The Space Systems segment delivers end-to-end mission solutions through the design, development, integration, production and operation of space, missile defense, launch and strategic missile systems for national security, civil government, commercial, and international customers. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

