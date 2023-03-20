Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 578,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,988. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.