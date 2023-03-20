Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.72. 256,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,224. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

