Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,052 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.18. 2,590,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,888,500. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

