Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,124. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $925.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.