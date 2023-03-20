Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. 717,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,006. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
