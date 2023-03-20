Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.09. 102,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,748. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

