Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $29.10. 5,681,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,255,742. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.