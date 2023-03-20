Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.53) to GBX 3,600 ($43.88) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.84) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Shares of DEO traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $174.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.51. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

