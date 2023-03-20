Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 594,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 182,422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DWX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,899. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $505.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.