Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,612 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,612 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.82. 321,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

