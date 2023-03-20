Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $416,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IWM traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,269,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,312,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

