Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $48.47 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00060042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,051,790,818 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,051,790,815.82936 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06263784 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $48,595,625.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

