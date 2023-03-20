Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,854 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

