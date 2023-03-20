Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.92 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

